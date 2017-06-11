Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Share Private Island Home Details
06-11-2017
.
Faith Hill

(Radio.com) "We've been all over the world, and we really wanted to create a special place we couldn't find anywhere else," Faith Hill told Architectural Digest in a recent interview about her and her husband Tim McGraw's Bahamas home.

The couple bought a private 20-acre island back in 2003. It took years of work and planning, but the couple and their family finally moved into the home in 2012.

The architecture and interior design firm McAlpine helped turn their dreams into a reality with their home made of eight distinct "pavilions," which are attached by connected by thatch-roofed loggias.

"When we finally got down there, it was early evening, and the landscaping was done and the house was furnished and open and there were candles lit, and it just took our breath away. It still does,"McGraw revealed, "every time we go there. Every time we land the plane and walk onto the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, 'This is the best place in the world.'" Check out Hill's slideshow from the feature here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Faith Hill News

Faith Hill Music
