Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Extend Soul2Soul World Tour
11-08-2017
.
Tim McGraw

(Radio.com) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be spending much of 2018 on the road. The couple announced Tuesday (Nov. 7) that they will be extending their Soul2Soul World Tour through next summer.

The current 80-date North American run of sold-out shows has been extended by more than 25 additional dates. The first new show is May 31 in Richmond, Virginia and the last scheduled date is July 22 in Sacramento, California.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the public go on sale November 17, the release day for McGraw & Hill's first-ever collaboration album. Complete 2018 dates to the tour are here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tim McGraw Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tim McGraw T-shirts and Posters

More Tim McGraw News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Extend Soul2Soul World Tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Release 'Telluride'

Tim McGraw Covers Merle Haggard with Chris Janson and Mark Collie

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video

Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill

Tim McGraw Explains How Working Out Changed His Life

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Celebrate Soul2Soul Tour With Lucky Brand


More Stories for Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup- Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip- John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour- Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'- Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy- Metallica Rare Video- more

Guns N' Roses And Pearl Jam Supergroup Share New Song- Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Dates Over Medical Emergency- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Song Details Leaked?- Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans- Kodak Black Teases His Lil Wayne Collaboration- more

Meek Mill Sentenced To 2 To 4 Years Prison- Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle- Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Featured on N.E.R.D's New Album- more

Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing And DWI- Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast- A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip

John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute

'Sgt. Pepper's' Cover Updated To Feature Artists Lost in 2017

Singled Out: The Coronas' Real Feel

Nickelback Going Vegas Early Next Year

'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Details Revealed

Metallica Release Live Videos From Antwerp Concert

Robert Plant To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence

Weezer Rock 'Happy Hour' On 'The Late Late Show'

Walk the Moon Stream New Song 'Kamikaze'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour

Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'

Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy

Metallica Release Rare Classic Master Of Puppets Performance

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Song Details Leaked?

Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans

Kodak Black Teases His Lil Wayne Collaboration

Iggy Azalea Shares Four Unreleased Songs And Promises New Music

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Extend Soul2Soul World Tour

Britney Spears Painting Goes $10,000 For Las Vegas Victims

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Flip Home For Big Money

Elle King Opens Up About Divorce And New Album

Adam Levine Reveals Gender Of His Second Child

Justin Moore Releases 'Kinda Don't Care' Video

Maren Morris Stars In Ryan Hurd's 'Love in a Bar' Video

Kelsea Ballerini, Rodney Crowell Receive ASCAP Country Music Awards

Jay-Z Not Happy About Meek Mill Prison Sentence

Sean Combs Changes His Tune About Latest Name Change

Meek Mill Sentenced To Up To 4 Years Prison

Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.