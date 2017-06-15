|
Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album
.
Toto have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary next year with the 40 Trips Around The Sun tour and compilation album. The album will be released in February and will feature some previously unreleased tracks as well as newly remastered classics. An exact release dates is still to be announced. The veteran band has revealed dates for the European leg of their anniversary tour which will be kicking off on February 19th in Hamburg, Germany at the Mehr! Theater. Steve Lukather had the following to say about the album and tour, "Myself, [David Paich, Steve Porcaro, Joseph Williams] are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band,. "This 40th Anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it's really exciting to be working with Sony Music again. We've spent a lot of time this year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks."
