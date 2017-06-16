|
David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
.
The 45th anniversary of David Bowie's landmark "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" album is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details: David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust album sounded unlike any album before it and precious few ever since. Bowie had in many ways already shown his chameleon ways from his Mod beginnings to his psuedo-psychedelic folk rock Space Oddity and later with his acoustic inspired Dylan channeling Hunky Dory. But it would be the invention of the cosmic character Ziggy Stardust that would give Bowie mesmerizing influence over an otherwise dull musical landscape. In this archival interview prior to his 2016 death, David confesses to In The Studio show producer/host Redbeard what American artists were influencing Bowie at the time. "I think that the person I was listening to out of America, as much as Little Richard at the time, would have been Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground." Bowie later goes on to describe the cultural climate that made Ziggy Stardust possible. "It was a ball of knotty string and there were all these threads running through all of culture, and it really didn't matter which art form it came from, that I felt it could be developed for record and stage and make rock something other than it was at the time." Stream the episode here.
