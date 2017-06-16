|
Macklemore Releases New Track 'Glorious' Without Ryan Lewis
.
(Radio.com) Macklemore has released a new single "Glorious," featuring Skylar Grey. The Seattle rapper has been quiet of late, his last studio album with Ryan Lewis, This Unruly Mess I've Made dropped back in February of 2016. Lewis' name is absent from the new single and Macklemore addressed that fact in a post on his official Facebook page. "After the last tour, Ryan and I agreed that some creative space would be good for the both of us," he wrote. "Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time. This decision came from a place of love for one another. I'm the best man at his wedding next month. There will be more M&RL music to come when the time is right. And you'll be hearing from Ryan very, very soon (he has some incredible records that are about to drop with other artists)." "So, last November, I built a studio in the basement of my home and got back to the basics, he continued. "I was able to find a balance with my art, recovery and being a dad. I felt the perfect amount of removal from an industry that can be tricky to spiritually navigate. I wanted to be around Sloane and Tricia as much as possible. I wanted to make an album and raise my baby girl. So here it is. The first song from my new album is 'Glorious.' It features the incredibly talented Skylar Grey and was produced by Budo with additional production from Tyler Dopps (Aka "DAMN DUDE"!). It felt like the right record to come back with, embarking on this new chapter of life. I just want to thank you guys for always supporting and riding with me. I appreciate your endless love and words more than I could ever express. You're the reason I'm still able to do what I love around the world. "Glorious" is just the start…" Read more and listen to the new track here.
