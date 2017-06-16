Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Macklemore Releases New Track 'Glorious' Without Ryan Lewis
06-16-2017
.
Macklemore

(Radio.com) Macklemore has released a new single "Glorious," featuring Skylar Grey. The Seattle rapper has been quiet of late, his last studio album with Ryan Lewis, This Unruly Mess I've Made dropped back in February of 2016.

Lewis' name is absent from the new single and Macklemore addressed that fact in a post on his official Facebook page. "After the last tour, Ryan and I agreed that some creative space would be good for the both of us," he wrote. "Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time. This decision came from a place of love for one another. I'm the best man at his wedding next month. There will be more M&RL music to come when the time is right. And you'll be hearing from Ryan very, very soon (he has some incredible records that are about to drop with other artists)."

"So, last November, I built a studio in the basement of my home and got back to the basics, he continued. "I was able to find a balance with my art, recovery and being a dad. I felt the perfect amount of removal from an industry that can be tricky to spiritually navigate. I wanted to be around Sloane and Tricia as much as possible. I wanted to make an album and raise my baby girl. So here it is. The first song from my new album is 'Glorious.' It features the incredibly talented Skylar Grey and was produced by Budo with additional production from Tyler Dopps (Aka "DAMN DUDE"!). It felt like the right record to come back with, embarking on this new chapter of life. I just want to thank you guys for always supporting and riding with me. I appreciate your endless love and words more than I could ever express. You're the reason I'm still able to do what I love around the world. "Glorious" is just the start…" Read more and listen to the new track here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Macklemore Music, DVDs, Books and more

Macklemore T-shirts and Posters

More Macklemore News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Macklemore Releases New Track 'Glorious' Without Ryan Lewis

Macklemore Visits The 'Thrift Shop' As It Closes For Good

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Announces New Album

Macklemore's New Track 'Kevin' About Prescription Drug Addiction

Macklemore's Real Life Thrift Shop Set For Closure

Macklemore And Ryan Lewis Announce North American Tour

Kendrick Lamar And Macklemore Fuel Colbert Vs. Fallon Late Night War

Macklemore Talks New Single 'Downtown'

Demi Lovato, Pharrell Added As Performers At MTV VMAs

Macklemore Addresses Drug Relapse And New Album in Mini-Doc


More Stories for Macklemore

Macklemore Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- Gregg Allman- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory- Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About to Get Good'- Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed- more

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute

Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory

Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About To Get Good'

Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed For NBA Finals

Miley Cyrus Takes Over The Tonight Show

Macklemore Releases New Track 'Glorious' Without Ryan Lewis

Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends With Pudding

Kyle Releases New Track 'Nothing 2 Lose'

Charlie Puth Strips Down Katy Perry's 'Bon Appctit'

Adele Offered Support To Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Manchester Arena To Remain Closed Until September

Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video

Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.