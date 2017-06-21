|
Shania Twain's New Music Inspired By Life's Struggles
.
(Radio.com) For the first time in 15 years, Shania Twain is ready to release new music and the country music icon explains that the new music that was shaped by her tumultuous upbringing. "On the outside, I look like a normal person with all the blessings that everybody could imagine," Twain told Shelly Easton of 92.5 XTU in Philadelphia. "That only came to me after a really long life of struggling." During Twain's childhood, violence was prevalent in her home. As too was the struggle with hunger. "We were hungry a lot of the times. A lot of months we had to decide if we were going to get groceries or pay the hydro bill. These are vital decisions." While it was "very hard to find optimism" in such an environment, Twain was able to learn how to dream by watching her mother's suffering. Now soon-to-be five albums later, Twain has gone from a struggling child to an 18-time Grammy Award nominee and five-time winner. Read more here.
