Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

The tune was the lead single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad." The track peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The Dallas stop marked the third and final Metallica show in Texas last week as part of their North American tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The group's tenth album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last November and recently achieved platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies. Watch the video here.