|
The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
.
(TMR) Third Man Records have announced their special plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' album with the upcoming 33rd installment of their Vault series entitled "Icky Thump X". The label sent over the following details: Deluxe Icky Thump 180-gram, colored vinyl: The cornerstone of the package is the deluxe, "contained explosion" colored vinyl repressing of Icky Thump. Previously only ever available on boring black vinyl, this double LP, 180-gram vinyl dream is housed in a glorious tip-on sleeve with slightly modified artwork and sealed with a Victorian update on the original red/white sticker that was begrudgingly slit open by fidgety record collectors overly concerned with "condition." Remastered from the original 1" analog tapes in Nashville, TN, Icky Thump will be the first-ever Vault title manufactured at Third Man Pressing in Detroit. You will not believe your ears. Track List: Icky Thump/ You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told)/ 300 MPH Torrential Outpour Blues/ Conquest/ Bone Broke/ Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn/ St. Andrew (This Battle Is In The Air)/ Little Cream Soda/ Rag & Bone/ I'm Slowly Turning Into You/ A Martyr For My Love For You/ Catch Hell Blues/ Effect & Cause. 12" Icky Thump Extras Vinyl: The logical companion piece to Icky Thump is the collection compiling all nine of the non-album b-sides recorded for (and during) the release and tour cycle. Icky Thump Extras joins live covers (Hank Williams' "Tennessee Border"), alternate versions recorded in the middle of a horse-racing track in Canada ("You Don't Know What Love Is...") with Beck-produced exclusives ("It's My Fault For Being Famous") and couples them with newly reimagined artwork from Grammy Award-winning designer Rob Jones. Consider this the first and last time any of these songs will appear on 12-inch vinyl, pressed on luminescent lunar-colored vinyl. Extras will also be manufactured at Third Man Pressing in Detroit. Track List: Tennessee Border (originally by Hank Williams)/ Baby Brother (originally by Bill Carter and the Rovin Gamblers)/ You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told) (frat rock version)/ A Martyr For My Love For You (acoustic version)/ It's My Fault For Being Famous/ Cash Grab Complications On The Matter/ Honey, We Can't Afford To Look This Cheap/ Conquest (acoustic mariachi version)/ Conquista (Spanish language version) The Red Demos: Prior to entering Blackbird Studios for the tracking of Icky Thump, the White Stripes did a full run-through of the tracks in demo form to workshop ideas and get thoughts on tape at their Nashville rehearsal spot. This would prove to be the ONLY time the band would ever demo an album before recording. Forgotten by all involved in the intervening ten years, The Red Demos is startling insight into the germination of the songs that would soon be blasted out arenas and festivals the world over. Of particular interest is the first ever release of the instrumental "Monkeys Have It Easy", a title previously teased via the original Icky Thump press release in 2007. Cover art depicts a working mock up of the unedited image used on the original album and exists as the ideal compliment to both that original issue and the mono mix of Icky Thump from Vault Package #1. The Red Demos will also be pressed at Third Man Pressing in Detroit. Track List: You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told)/ A Martyr For My Love For You/ Rag and Bone/ Catch Hell Blues/ Little Cream Soda/ Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn/ Monkeys Have It Easy (previously unreleased)/ Bone Broke/ Icky Thump/ Conquest/ 300 MPH Torrential Outpour Blues Exclusive Polaroid Photo Book: To further push this package into "I Cannot Believe They Did That Territory" is an exclusive book comprising of Polaroid photos, tracking notes and insight from Icky Thump session photographer and White Stripes' confidante David Swanson. Comprised 100% of previously unseen and unshared material, the of-the-moment documentation of the album and its recording process by Swanson's intuitive and discerning eye is revelatory. Mystery Art Prints by Rob Jones: To even further blow this thing out of the water is one of nine different 8x10 White Stripes images by Rob Jones. Randomly inserted so you have no idea which one you'll get, these include classic updates on art and graphics from the original release era in addition to completely new ideas, all rendered in the highest quality silkscreen printing and suitable for immediate framing or burning. "Rag and Bone" Enamel Pin Set: Not enough? Ok, take TWO enamel pins that when combined depict the horse skeleton imagery originally featured on the 7-inch artwork for "Rag and Bone" and understand full well that the addition of said pins will elevate any drab old potato sack to a best-dressed list ensemble. Cross of St. Andrew Soft Touch Box: All of these components will be lovingly housed in a soft-touch coated telescoping box that reproduces the cross of St. Andrew used as an important graphic in Icky Thump's issue ten years ago and rendered even more poignant now as the specific version of that cross (the Cross of Burgundy) forms the shape of an X.
Deluxe Icky Thump 180-gram, colored vinyl: The cornerstone of the package is the deluxe, "contained explosion" colored vinyl repressing of Icky Thump. Previously only ever available on boring black vinyl, this double LP, 180-gram vinyl dream is housed in a glorious tip-on sleeve with slightly modified artwork and sealed with a Victorian update on the original red/white sticker that was begrudgingly slit open by fidgety record collectors overly concerned with "condition." Remastered from the original 1" analog tapes in Nashville, TN, Icky Thump will be the first-ever Vault title manufactured at Third Man Pressing in Detroit. You will not believe your ears.
Track List: Icky Thump/ You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told)/ 300 MPH Torrential Outpour Blues/ Conquest/ Bone Broke/ Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn/ St. Andrew (This Battle Is In The Air)/ Little Cream Soda/ Rag & Bone/ I'm Slowly Turning Into You/ A Martyr For My Love For You/ Catch Hell Blues/ Effect & Cause.
12" Icky Thump Extras Vinyl: The logical companion piece to Icky Thump is the collection compiling all nine of the non-album b-sides recorded for (and during) the release and tour cycle. Icky Thump Extras joins live covers (Hank Williams' "Tennessee Border"), alternate versions recorded in the middle of a horse-racing track in Canada ("You Don't Know What Love Is...") with Beck-produced exclusives ("It's My Fault For Being Famous") and couples them with newly reimagined artwork from Grammy Award-winning designer Rob Jones. Consider this the first and last time any of these songs will appear on 12-inch vinyl, pressed on luminescent lunar-colored vinyl. Extras will also be manufactured at Third Man Pressing in Detroit.
Track List: Tennessee Border (originally by Hank Williams)/ Baby Brother (originally by Bill Carter and the Rovin Gamblers)/ You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told) (frat rock version)/ A Martyr For My Love For You (acoustic version)/ It's My Fault For Being Famous/ Cash Grab Complications On The Matter/ Honey, We Can't Afford To Look This Cheap/ Conquest (acoustic mariachi version)/ Conquista (Spanish language version)
The Red Demos: Prior to entering Blackbird Studios for the tracking of Icky Thump, the White Stripes did a full run-through of the tracks in demo form to workshop ideas and get thoughts on tape at their Nashville rehearsal spot. This would prove to be the ONLY time the band would ever demo an album before recording. Forgotten by all involved in the intervening ten years, The Red Demos is startling insight into the germination of the songs that would soon be blasted out arenas and festivals the world over. Of particular interest is the first ever release of the instrumental "Monkeys Have It Easy", a title previously teased via the original Icky Thump press release in 2007. Cover art depicts a working mock up of the unedited image used on the original album and exists as the ideal compliment to both that original issue and the mono mix of Icky Thump from Vault Package #1. The Red Demos will also be pressed at Third Man Pressing in Detroit.
Track List: You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told)/ A Martyr For My Love For You/ Rag and Bone/ Catch Hell Blues/ Little Cream Soda/ Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn/ Monkeys Have It Easy (previously unreleased)/ Bone Broke/ Icky Thump/ Conquest/ 300 MPH Torrential Outpour Blues
Exclusive Polaroid Photo Book: To further push this package into "I Cannot Believe They Did That Territory" is an exclusive book comprising of Polaroid photos, tracking notes and insight from Icky Thump session photographer and White Stripes' confidante David Swanson. Comprised 100% of previously unseen and unshared material, the of-the-moment documentation of the album and its recording process by Swanson's intuitive and discerning eye is revelatory.
Mystery Art Prints by Rob Jones: To even further blow this thing out of the water is one of nine different 8x10 White Stripes images by Rob Jones. Randomly inserted so you have no idea which one you'll get, these include classic updates on art and graphics from the original release era in addition to completely new ideas, all rendered in the highest quality silkscreen printing and suitable for immediate framing or burning.
"Rag and Bone" Enamel Pin Set: Not enough? Ok, take TWO enamel pins that when combined depict the horse skeleton imagery originally featured on the 7-inch artwork for "Rag and Bone" and understand full well that the addition of said pins will elevate any drab old potato sack to a best-dressed list ensemble.
Cross of St. Andrew Soft Touch Box: All of these components will be lovingly housed in a soft-touch coated telescoping box that reproduces the cross of St. Andrew used as an important graphic in Icky Thump's issue ten years ago and rendered even more poignant now as the specific version of that cross (the Cross of Burgundy) forms the shape of an X.
TMR submitted this story.
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Drake Premieres New Track 'Signs' During Runway Show
• Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates
• Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury
• Haim Release 'Want You Back' Music Video
• TLC Release Music Video For New Single 'Haters'
• Lorde Addresses Taylor Swift Allegory Friendship Controversy
• Kip Moore Announces New Album 'Slowheart'
• Shawn Mendes's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Adam Lambert Releasing New Music Later This Month
• Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud
• Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hire Surrogate
• Future Announces The Future Hndrxx Tour
• Harry Styles Leads Teen Choice Awards Nominees
• Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends
• Florida Georgia Line Collaborating With Bebe Rexha
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.