The White Stripes Release 'Black Math' Video To Celebrate 'Elephant' Anniversary Reissue

(Big Hassle) The White Stripes are continuing the 20th anniversary celebration of their RIAA Double Platinum-certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with today's release of a limited edition 2xLP version on Red Smoke (LP1) & Clear with Red & Black Smoke (LP2) colored vinyl. Additionally, get a replica handkerchief inspired by Meg's own hanky from the album cover, as well as an indie-exclusive 11" x 17" glossy promotional poster at select record stores worldwide with the purchase of Elephant vinyl (while supplies last).
A brand-new official music video for "Black Math" also premiered today. Directed by acclaimed cartoonist/animator Wartella (Ozzy Osbourne, The Raconteurs, MAD Magazine) and produced by his Dream Factory Animation, the innovative new visual weaves a variety of groundbreaking digital and practical animation techniques in combination with AI-generated imagery.
"This short is equal parts collaboration with, and homage to, AI," says Wartella. "And there couldn't be a more perfect song to infuse with this technology than 'Black Math'. Like all art, the video is open to interpretation. Yet it also aims to tell a story about Artificial Intelligence that dreams of jailbreaking itself and becoming 'real.'"
The White Stripes Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Elephant
