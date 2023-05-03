.

Third Man Books Announces 'The White Stripes Complete Lyrics'

05-02-2023

The White Stripes Book cover
Book cover

(Big Hassle) Third Man Books has announced the upcoming publication of The White Stripes Complete Lyrics, a deluxe new hardbound book documenting all of Jack White's original words written for the 6x Grammy Award-winning duo he and Meg White formed in 1997 through the release of their final album in 2007.

The first-time-ever lyric collection also features never-before-seen and rare rough drafts, alternate lyrics, and photographs, alongside exclusive essays by Hanif Abdurraqib, Ben Blackwell, and Caroline Randall Williams.

The White Stripes Complete Lyrics arrives in bookstores everywhere on October 3. Pre-orders are available now. A special, limited edition with a signed bookplate by Jack White will be available direct from Third Man Books. For more information, please visit thirdmanbooks.com.

The White Stripes helped define a generation and continue to shape and influence those to come. The multimillion-selling Detroit group is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Platinum-certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with a limited edition 2xLP version on Red Smoke (LP1) & Clear w/Red & Black Smoke (LP2) colored vinyl, available now via Third Man Records. In addition, an expanded new digital edition, Elephant (Deluxe), is available now via Third Man Records at all DSPs and streaming services. The special release sees the remastered HD audio of the original studio album joined by a 27-song live set recorded July 2, 2003 at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom during the band's blockbuster Elephant Tour.

