The White Stripes Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Elephant

Album art

(Big Hassle) The White Stripes are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their RIAA 2x-Platinum Certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with today's digital release of Elephant (Deluxe).

The special release sees the remastered HD audio of the original studio album joined by a 27-song live set recorded on July 2, 2003 at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom during the band's blockbuster Elephant Tour. A limited edition 2xLP version of the original Elephant album will also be released on Red Smoke (LP1) & Clear with Red & Black Smoke (LP2) colored vinyl on Friday, April 21.



Elephant (Deluxe) and the Anniversary are also heralded by the re-release of the "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself" music video directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Kate Moss, which has been newly remastered in HD.

The official Elephant 20th anniversary will be celebrated with a trio of Third Man Records Elephant Listening Tea Parties as a nod to the album's London recording roots. These events are set for tomorrow, April 1, at Third Man Records stores in Detroit, Nashville, and London from 11am to 4pm local time. Entry is free, but attendees with proof of pre-order of the Elephant 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Color Vinyl from any retailer will receive a limited edition bonus print of Jack and Meg from the Toe Rag recording sessions photographed by David James Swanson, while supplies last.

Stream the deluxe album here and watch the video below:

Related Stories

The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary

The White Stripes' 'Elephant Expanded' For Third Man Records Vault

Jack White Rocks Seven Nation Army At Glastonbury Festival

B-Sides: Unlikely Guns N' Roses Cover, Queen Solo Named Greatest Of All Time, The White Stripes Share Classic Video and more

More The White Stripes News