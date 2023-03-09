.

The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary

03-09-2023

The White Stripes Cover art
(Big Hassle) The White Stripes are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Platinum-certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with two special releases.

Elephant (Deluxe) is out digitally on Friday, March 31 via Third Man Records and sees the remastered HD audio of the original studio album joined with the band's July 2, 2003 27-song set at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom from their Elephant Tour.

Listen to "The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003" now and watch the visualizer featuring rare and never-before-seen Elephant Tour photos of Jack & Meg below. A limited edition 2xLP version of the original Elephant album will also be released on Red Smoke (1st LP) & Clear with Red & Black Smoke (2nd LP) colored vinyl on Friday, April 21.

Released on April 1, 2003, Elephant swiftly proved to be a critically acclaimed, award-winning phenomenon, as well as garnering worldwide popularity, peaking at #6 on the Billboard 200 while also topping the UK's Official Albums Chart. Largely recorded over two weeks in April 2002 at London's analogue Toe Rag Studios, Elephant includes such now-classic singles as the GRAMMY® Award-winning "Seven Nation Army," "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself," "The Hardest Button To Button," and "There's No Home For You Here," all of which prompted Rolling Stone's David Fricke to hail the album as quite simply, "a work of pulverizing perfection." Elephant went on to win the 2004 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Alternative Album" and was an "Album of the Year" nominee.

