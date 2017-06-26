Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live

"Two Fux" is a strong pop anthem in true Lambert style, as the subject matter centers around living life on your own terms. The song was co-written with Ferras, Sarah Hudson, Big Taste and Trey Campbell.

On Friday, Lambert released a teaser trailer for the new song (set to arrive June 30). He performed the song as part of Queen's mini-concert on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Watch the video and teaser trailer here.