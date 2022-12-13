Adam Lambert Covers Duran Duran Classic 'Ordinary World'

High Drama cover art

(fcc) Adam Lambert has released a music video for his brand new take on the Duran Duran classic "Ordinary World". The track comes from his forthcoming covers album, "High Drama", which will arrive February 24th.

Lambert will also be performing "Ordinary World" on the season finale of The Voice at 9/8c on NBC, tonight, December 13th. Fcc sent over these details about the album:

Adam is no stranger to impressing crowds with his carefully curated transformation of other artist's songs, from the beginning of his career on American Idol, to his 2018 performance at the Kennedy Center Honors where Adam reduced Cher to tears with his delicate ballad reading of her mega-hit Believe, to his role as the current frontman of Queen.

Executive produced by Adam himself alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacy Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, High Drama showcases a journey through modern music. The diverse collection of songs span from classics such as Ann Peebles' I Can't Stand The Rain and Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out For A Hero, to modern hits like Billie Eilish's Getting Older which gets a glam-inspired transformation, and a rock-leaning rendition of Lana Del Rey's West Coast, each song showcasing Adam's unmatched vocal talent.

Tracklist:

01 Holding Out for a Hero

02 Chandelier

03 Ordinary World

04 Getting Older

05 I Can't Stand the Rain

06 West Coast

07 Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?

08 Sex on Fire

09 My Attic

10 I'm a Man

11 Mad About The Boy

Related Stories

Adam Lambert Announces The Witch Hunt Mini Tour

Adam Lambert Going Vegas For Halloween

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Over London

Queen and Adam Lambert Open Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert

Adam Lambert Music and Merch

News > Adam Lambert