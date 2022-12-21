Queen and Adam Lambert Opened Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert Opened Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert was a top 22 story from June 2022: Queen and Adam Lambert opened Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4th and video footage has been shared online.
As part of the Queen's anniversary marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth, Queen and Lambert kicked off the event with a trio of classic tracks, including "We Will Rock You" - with help from The Bands of HM Royal Marines and featured Brian May playing on a riser in a cloud of smoke in front of the Victoria Memorial - "Don't Stop Me Now" and "We Are The Champions."
The event also featured performances by Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity - all performing their biggest hits in a star-studded tribute to Her Majesty's unprecedented anniversary.
Closing the 2.5-hour show was Diana Ross, in her first UK live performance in fifteen years. Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp led live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace for the broadcast across the BBC. 22,000 people attended the event, including 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and over 7,500 tickets for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers, and charities.
Watch video of the Queen/Lambert performance here.
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams
Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins (2022 In Review)
Queen + Paul Rodgers Revisited On The Greatest (2022 In Review)
Queensryche Debut Video For Digital Noise Alliance Track 'Sicdeth'
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency- Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single Gossip- more
Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time- Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic- Peach Fest Lineup- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts