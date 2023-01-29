.

Adam Lambert Gives Getting Older A Glam Makeover

Published 01-29-2023

Album art

(fcc) Queen frontman Adam Lambert has released a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track "Getting Older" as the latest single from his forthcoming covers album, "High Drama".

"Getting Older" follows previously released singles "Mad About The Boy," "Ordinary World" and "Holding Out for a Hero" from the new album "High Drama", which will arrive on February 24th.

Executive produced by Adam, alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, "High Drama," highlights a journey through modern music.

The diverse collection of songs spans from classics such as Ann Peebles' "I Can't Stand The Rain" to modern hits like a rock-leaning rendition of Lana Del Rey's "West Coast." Check out "Getting Older" below:


Adam Lambert Takes On 'Holding Out For A Hero'

