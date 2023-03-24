Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour

Photo by Jake Warkel for antiMusic

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for a fall North American leg of their ongoing Rhapsody tour. The series - which launched in 2019 - returns to the continent for a month of arena concert dates starting October 4 in Baltimore, MD that will wrap up at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on November 11.

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," says Brian May. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

"I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," adds Lambert.

Queen and Adam Lambert appreciate that it is an enormous task to try and stop scalpers from taking advantage of fans wanting to purchase tickets for the tour. In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the band are collaborating with the venues' ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price.

See the tour dates and get ticket details here.

