Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for a fall North American leg of their ongoing Rhapsody tour. The series - which launched in 2019 - returns to the continent for a month of arena concert dates starting October 4 in Baltimore, MD that will wrap up at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on November 11.
"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," says Brian May. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."
"I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," adds Lambert.
Queen and Adam Lambert appreciate that it is an enormous task to try and stop scalpers from taking advantage of fans wanting to purchase tickets for the tour. In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the band are collaborating with the venues' ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price.
See the tour dates and get ticket details here.
Adam Lambert Gives Getting Older A Glam Makeover
Adam Lambert Takes On 'Holding Out For A Hero'
Queen and Adam Lambert Opened Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert (2022 In Review)
Adam Lambert Covers Duran Duran Classic 'Ordinary World'
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works
Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour
Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'
Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series
The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'
Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'
Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'
girlfriends Announce Tour Dates With Avril Lavigne