Blink-182 To Headline Music Midtown Festival

The event will also feature additional headline sets from Bruno Mars and Future and supporting performances from Wiz Khalifa, Weezer, Big Sean, HAIM, Young the Giant, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Tove Lo, Russ, Milky Chance, Collective Soul, The Strumbellas, Oh Wonder, Judah & The Lion, The Naked and Famous, Zara Larson, Dua Lipa, Broods, PVRIS, Vintage Trouble, Lizzo, Joywave, Bibi Bourelly, COIN, AJR, Circa Waves, Missio, Hiss Golden Messenger, Daye Jack and Midnight Larks

"I'm so proud of our line-up this year. We have an incredibly diverse group of artists and some of the biggest names in music," says Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon.

"We received such great feedback from the fans after expanding Music Midtown to two full days in 2016, so we are keeping with that model to give people the most time to enjoy the music, food, and beautiful Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday."