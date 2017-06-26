The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

The tour will be getting underway on September 6 in Orlando, FL at The Social and will wrap up with an appearance at this year's Voodoo Music + Arts Festival in New Orleans on October 27th.

The trek will feature the band visiting several cites that they have not playing in for several years including Richmond, Birmingham, Kansas City and Houston.

The Afghan Whigs' North American tour dates:

9/6 - Orlando, FL - The Social

9/7 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

9/8 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

9/9 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

9/11 - Richmond, VA - The National

9/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/14 - Boston, MA - Paradise

9/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

9/18 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

9/19 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

9/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

9/22 - Chicago, IL - Metro

9/23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

9/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

9/26 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews

09/28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

09/29 - Nashville, TN - Exit IN

09/30 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

10/12 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

10/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

10/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

10/16 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/17 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

10/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

10/20 - Salt Lake, UT - Urban Lounge

10/21 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/22 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

10/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/25 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10/26 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

10/27 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Music + Arts Festival