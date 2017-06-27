Nickelback's 'Feed The Machine' Debuts In Top 5 On Album Chart

Nickelback's ninth album - and first release with BMG worldwide - delivers the Canadian outfit their seventh US Top 10. The group's previous effort, 2014's "No Fixed Address", debuted on the US Billboard 200 at No. 4 with opening week sales of 80,000 copies while also opening at No. 1 on the US Top Rock Albums chart.

"Feed The Machine" was previewed with the title track and the follow-up single, "Song On Fire." Nickelback co-produced the set with Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown), and are supporting the project with a just-launched North American tour. See the dates here.