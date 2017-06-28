Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi

Iommi sat down for an interview with UK publication EON Music and was asked about the rumor of the band possibly playing a one-off show in their home city of Birmingham.

Tony responded, "It was me talking about that, I started it! I think it would be nice to do that at some point. I haven't spoke to the others about it, but it would be, honestly, and they'd be up for it. It's early days yet, really. It hasn't even sunk in as far as we've finished."

He was also asked about the emotions he felt playing the final chords during what had been billed as the band's final concert earlier this year. He said, "It was a strange experience. I don't think it's sunk in to everybody, to all the band, really.

"It was sad, it was the last show, but I was wondering how we were all going to finish and what we were going to do after the show, but we had three days of filming after it, so we were all still seeing each other. It was only then that we realized; 'oh, this is it', after that. But as far as the audience was concerned, it was very emotional, and people came from all over the world to see it, and it was just brilliant. You couldn't wish for a better send off."