Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix
06-28-2017
.
Bruno Mars

(Radio.com) Bruno Mars' hit track "Versace on the Floor" just got a little more funky with the help of David Guetta. The French DJ/producer premiered the remix during a performance on Monday night (June 26).

"I'm super proud that I had the opportunity to work with Bruno Mars on 'Versace on the Floor.' It is more than a remix; it is a collaboration and combination of different worlds together. My goal was to make it more dance and DJ friendly, but still respect the music that he came with, and keep the song and his voice in tact because it's so beautiful.

"I hoped to create something that would not just be for one community, just like Bruno makes quality music that speaks to a wide audience. He's really a next level musician and songwriter. I knew that already, but by working on his music I realized it even more so."

As a disclaimer before he debuted the new tune, Guetta said, "it's a little different from what I usually play here, it's a little softer." The new version adds retro synths and vocoded lines, giving it just a little more "oomph." Listen to and watch the Guetta's live performance of "Versace on The Floor" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruno Mars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bruno Mars T-shirts and Posters

More Bruno Mars News

Bruno Mars Music
