Mac Miller Shares Ariana Grande Birthday Message

Miller posted a photo on Instagram of the two lovebirds at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and thanked her for "loving me so good." "Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like," Miller wrote. "Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be 'so well' but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures."

The couple confirmed their relationship in September of 2016 but in an interview with Cosmopolitan in April, Grande said she had "adored" the rapper for years. Read more here.