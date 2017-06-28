Nick Jonas Releases 'Remember I Told You' Video

The new visual was directed by Isaac Rentz and the video starts off in black-and-white, showing Jonas and a group of models dancing around an empty white room.

Marie and Posner later join in on the craziness, which wouldn't be complete without packing peanuts, thrones, duct tape and more. Near the end of the track, the room gradually gains color, turning into a full-blown rave.

Watch "Remember I Told You" below.