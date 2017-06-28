Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Lead All-Star Live DVD Set For Release

The special concert was captured during an April 4, 2009 benefit show at Radio City Music Hall that featured McCartney and Starr each performing their own sets with special guests before reuniting on stage for the finale.

The guest musicians included Donovan, Eddie Vedder, Moby, Ben Harper, Paul Horn, Angelo Badalamenti, Betty LaVette, and Jim James. TV star Jerry Seinfeld also made a guest performance.

Tracklisting:

Natural Blues - Moby, Betty LaVette, TM Choir

Rise - Eddie Vedder

Under Pressure - Eddie Vedder & Ben Harper

My Sweet Lord - Sheryl Crow

Hurdy Gurdy - Donovan & Jim James

Isle of Islay - Donovan and Paul Horn

It Don't Come Easy - Ringo Starr

Boys - Ringo Starr

Yellow Submarine - Ringo Starr

Baby You Can Drive My Car - Paul McCartney

Jet - Paul McCartney

Got To Get You Into My Life - Paul McCartney

Let It Be - Paul McCartney

Here Today - Paul McCartney

Band On The Run - Paul McCartney

With A Little Help From My Friends - Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr

Cosmically Conscious - All members

I Saw Her Standing There - All members