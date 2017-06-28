|
The Dead Daisies Announce Special Motorcycle Rally Shows
.
Hard rock supergroup The Dead Daisies will continue to show their love for motorcycles with three special performances at U.S. biker events this summer. They will be kicking the string of shows off with their debut performance at the famed Sturgis motorcycle rally with a concert at The Full Throttle Saloon on August 9th. They will follow that by heading to Chillicothe, OH for a September 1st performance at The Easyriders Rodeo and will wrap things up with The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, WI Frontman John Corabi had this to say,"Riding gives you a sense of freedom. When your job, family, and daily pressures of life are weighing you down, you can fire up a bike, get on it and ride, and free yourself of everything. "Plus, I think all men have an inner 'bad boy' in them, and all women (deep inside) WANT a bad boy, as well. I have to admit I've felt a bit 'tougher' while I'm riding…that is, until I chipped a nail…LOL."
