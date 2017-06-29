Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
06-29-2017
.
Stone Sour

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor fired another zinger at Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger this past weekend in their now ongoing war of words.

It all started when Kroeger accused Stone Sour of being "Nickelback Lite" and called into question Taylor's ability to write a hit song. Corey originally responded last week and again spoke out against Chad during his appearance at the Pain in the Grass festival this past weekend.

Taylor was asked about the feud during the event and responded (via Loudwire), "I'm not talking about that d**khead. Why do I give a s*** what Chad Kroeger says?"

The questioner then said, "Chad Kroeger poking at you is like asking a criminal, 'Why are you robbing me?' Like he's going to turn around and be nice to you." Taylor responded, "I'll tell you what. This is how I figured it out. Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I'm not wrong."

advertisement

Stone Sour Music, DVDs, Books and more

Stone Sour T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Sour News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Stone Sour Streaming Third Song From 'Hydrograd' Album

Corey Taylor Recalls Backlash From Slipknot Fans Over Stone Sour

Stone Sour Release New Music Video, Add Headline Dates

Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor Explains 'Hyrograd'

Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

Stone Sour Announce Rock On The Range Kick Off Party


More Stories for Stone Sour

Stone Sour Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback Singer- KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs- Queen And Adam Lambert 'VR Are The Champions'- more

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star- Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor- Tool- more

Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision- Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album- Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Video- more

Page Too:
Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music- Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today- Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video- Future And Chris Brown- more

Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos- Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery- The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video- Lorde- more

Migos' Altercation With Joe Budden Video Goes Online- Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss- Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs

Queen And Adam Lambert Preview 'VR Are The Champions'

Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event

Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters

Chris Cornell's Widow Says She Missed Signs Of Addiction

Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers

The Killers Release New Video For 'The Man'

Arcade Fire Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Everything Now'

Sammy Hagar In The Studio For Classic Albums Anniversaries

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight

Accept Release 'The Rise Of Chaos' Video

Shelved Jan & Dean Album To Finally Be Released After 50 Years

Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer

RadioBlack Release 'Thread (I Am)' Music Video

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music

Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today

Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video

Future And Chris Brown's PIE Video Goes Online

DJ Khaled Recruits Nas and Travis Scott for 'It's Secured' Video

Haim Television Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour

Soul Man Sam Moore Fuels Warrior Games With New Anthem

Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Desiigner And Gucci Mane Release New Track 'Life'

Vince Staples And Damon Albarn Perform 'Love Can Be' On TV

Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos

Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery

The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video

Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1

Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.