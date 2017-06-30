Adele Warns She May Retire From Touring After London Concerts

She also had a powerful message to deliver to the entire audience. She stressed the importance of helping victims from the Grenfell Tower fire and asked fans to donate money. The June 14 Grenfell Tower fire in West London killed 80 people, reports BBC News.

While her plea for donations dominated the headlines, fans found out other major news at the show. "I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again," read a note in the program. "I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard and an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done." Read more here.