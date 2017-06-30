Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Ambitious Life Of America Project

On Independence Day, the band will send out film crews to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The band is also inviting fans, filmmakers and everyone to submit their own home footage they shot that day.

"It's an incredibly important time in our country and we are excited for people to film what they feel is important, impactful, challenging or inspiring," Leto wrote. "Whether it's a single shot, a person, an event, or a story – we want to see your America."

"Thirty Seconds to Mars is looking forward to you helping us capture America in all its imperfect glory and epic beauty and to celebrate the spirit of this great nation in an unforgettable way." Read more here.