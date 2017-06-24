Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles celebrated the news via Twitter on Sunday. He tweeted a photo that declared "Happy Birthday to the twins! love, Granddad" and wrote "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday"

This means that the celebrity couple's 5 year old daughter Blue Ivy is now a big sister. Beyonce announced her pregnancy via social media back in February with a photo of her "baby bump".

She captioned the photo, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes." - here.