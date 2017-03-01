Franz Ferdinand Announce North American Tour

The Glasgow band will be crossing the pond for the new U.S. and Canadian dates beginning on May 21st with an appearance at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL.

Their headline dates will kick off the next night at Nashville's Exit/In and will wrap up in Charlottesville, VA at the Jefferson Theater on June 15th, before performing at the Firefly Music Festival the next night.

Franz Ferdinand North American Tour Dates:

5/21 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

5/22 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

5/23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

5/25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

5/26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

5/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5/30 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

5/31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

6/02 - Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

6/03 - Montreal, Quebec - Metropolis

6/04 - New York, NY - Governor's Ball

6/07 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

6/08 - Northampton, MA - Pearl Street

6/11 - Oceanside, CA - Oceanside Pier Amphitheater

6/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

6/14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

6/15 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

6/16 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival