The Shins Stream New Song 'Painting A Hole'

"Painting a Hole" borrows from the kind of production found on Wincing the Night Away with cave-esque synths and echoes. Beginning with a chorus of voices singing "la la la," James Mercer's voice enters around the 20-second mark before the song shifts into a more psychedelic direction.

The Shins have already released several other tracks off their forthcoming album, including "Dead Alive," Name for You," "The Fear" and "Mildenhall." Listen to the new song here.