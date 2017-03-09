George Michael's Boyfriend Responds To Cause of Death Revelation

On Tuesday (March 7th), a coroner revealed that Michael's passing was a "confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver."

"It was really painful to feel I was doubted, but now it is all good. I am happy that the truth is out," Fawaz said in an interview with The Mirror. 'I feel vindicated. George can rest in peace now. I am happy that he can rest, and we can rest as well. I am sure George is happy, now that everything is out. We can move forward. 'Now I can celebrate the life, the love we had, and move on as one."

Addressing rumors that Michael had overdosed, Fawaz said, 'It has been a really tough and upsetting, and shocking two-and-a-half months. It is just the lies. I couldn't describe how painful that was." Read more here.