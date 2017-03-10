Man Pretending To Be Justin Bieber Charged With Child Sex Crimes

According to the Queensland Police, the man was charged with numerous offenses, including "possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to groom persons under 16."

With offenses as far back as 2007, the man is now being charged with rape, indecent treatment of children, making child exploitation material, using a carriage service to procure persons under 16, and using a carriage service for child pornography material.

The man's computer was examined and illicit material was discovered. He allegedly used Facebook, Skype and other online platforms to dupe his victims. Read more here.