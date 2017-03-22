|
Megadeth's Major Tour With Bigger Band Mystery Solved
.
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine made headlines last month when he revealed that the band was going to make the rare move of hitting the road later this year as a support act for another group. It now appears that the band he was talking about was German hard rock legends The Scorpions. Mustaine made news with his interview with the radio station WRIF when he said, "Believe it or not, we've got some cool things going on for the States. We've got two really great things we're gonna be doing. We'll be heading out some part of the spring or summer and then we just were told about an opportunity at the end of the year that really, really excited me." He then added, "It's somebody I've never played with before that we're actually gonna be supporting. They were so cool that we would step down from being a headliner to support this group." It was another radio station, Los Angeles' 93.1 Jack FM, that revealed the identity of that mystery band with the following report on Monday "Two of the most celebrated bands in hard rock, together for the first time on the 'Crazy World Tour.' the Scorpions with very special guests Megadeth, play the 'Fabulous' Forum in Inglewood on Saturday, October 7." See the report and presale details here.
