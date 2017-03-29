Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Announce Spring Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 16th in Boston, Ma at the Middle East and will be concluding on May 27th in Austin at Barracuda with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas along the way.

Stinson (The Replacement/Guns N' Roses) received a little help from his friends on the new album and they will be joining him on the road as well, including lead guitarist Steve "The Sleeve" Selvidge (The Hold Steady), Joe "The Kid" Sirois (Mighty Mighty BossTones) drums and Justin "Carl" Perkins (Screeching Weasel) bass.

Tommy had this to say about his reasons for the new album, "The first B&P album was rootsy, very rock n' roll and as the new stuff started to come together, it felt like that. Also, as I was playing rough mixes of some of these new recordings for friends, many said it reminded them of the B&P record … so it just seemed to make sense."

Tue. May 16th - Boston, Ma - Middle East

Thu. May 18th - Brooklyn, Ny - The Bell House

Fri. May 19th - Washngton, D.C - Songbyrd

Sat. May 20th - Richmond, Va - The Camel

Mon. May 22nd - Orlando, Fl - The Social

Tue. May 23rd - Atlanta, Ga - The Earl

Wed. May 24th - Nashville,Tn - High Watt

Thu. May 25th - Memphis, Tn - H-Tone

Fri. May 26th - Dallas, Tx - Club Dada

Sat. May 27th - Austin, Tx - Barracuda