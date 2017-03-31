Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album
03-31-2017
The Magpie Salute

The Black Crowes offshoot band The Magpie Salute have announced the release of their debut album and also revealed their plans for a special Record Store Day release.

The group features Crowes veterans Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien and the new self-titled album was produced by Robinson and features the last recordings from late Black Crowes keyboardist Eddie Harsch.

The band will be releasing the first single from the new effort, entitled "Omission," in May and have also announced a special 10" vinyl 45 single of "Comin' Home" and "Glad and Sorry" for year's Record Store Day, which is taking place on Saturday April 22nd.

UK Fans can catch the band live this spring when they hit the road for a series of dates at Under The Bridge in London on April 12,13,14 and 15th, followed by some performances in the Netherlands and Germany in June and July.

They will return stateside to launch a U.S. tour on July 26th in Indianapolis, at Vogue and will conclude the trek at the legendary Red Rocks on September 22nd where they will be playing a show with JJ Grey & Mofro and the North Mississippi Allstars.

The Magpie Salute Tour Dates:
4/12 - London, U.K. - Under The Bridge
4/13 - London, U.K. - Under The Bridge
4/14 - London, U.K. - Under The Bridge
4/15 - London, U.K. - Under The Bridge
6/10 - Grolloo, Netherlands - Holland Int. Blues Festival
7/11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
7/12 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival
7/13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
7/26 - Indianapolis, In - Vogue
7/28 - Chicago, Il - Metro
7/29 - Chicago, Il - Metro
7/30 - Detroit, Mi - Saint Andrew's
8/1 - Buffalo, Ny - Tralf Music Hall
8/3 - Boston, Ma - The Wilbur
8/4 - Hartford, Ct - Infinity Hall
8/5 - Hampton Beach, Nh - Casino Ballroom
8/6 - Portland, Me - Aura
8/8 - New Bedford, Ma - The Zeiterion Theatre
8/9 - Red Bank, Nj - Count Basie Theatre
8/11 - Scranton, Pa - The Peach Music Festival
8/12 - Silver Spring, Md - The Fillmore
8/13 - Huntington, Ny - The Paramount
8/15 - Charlotte, Nc - Neighborhood Theatre
8/16 - Raleigh, Nc - The Ritz
8/18 - Atlanta, Ga - The Buckhead Theatre
8/19 - Myrtle Beach, Sc - Myrtle Beach Speedway
8/20 - Asheville, Nc - Diana Wortham Theatre
8/22 - Cincinnati, Oh - Bogart's
8/24 - Louisville, Ky - Mercury Ballroom
9/7 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore
9/8 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore
9/13 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Fonda Theatre
9/15 - San Diegos, Ca - Kaaboo Del Mar
9/15 - Telluride, Co - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
9/22 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - - (with JJ Grey & Mofro, North Mississippi Allstars)

