North Mississippi Allstars Announce New Album (Week in Review)

The band will be launching their spring tour on March 29th at the Fox Theatre in Bolder, Co and will be wrapping up the trek with a two night stand at the Great America Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on June 16th and 17th.

We were sent these details about the new album "Much of Prayer For Peace was co-produced and recorded at Memphis' famed Royal Studios with the great Boo Mitchell behind the board. The band also recorded as they traveled the country, lighting up studios in St. Louis, Kansas City, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Austin, and of course, their legendary father Jim Dickinson's Zebra Ranch in the Allstars' own Hernando, MS." Read more - here.