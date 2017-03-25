G-Eazy and Kehlani Release 'Good Life' Video (Week in Review)

Interspersing scenes from the movie, the video features Kehlani and G-Eazy dancing around the New York City streets at night while cars race around them and do donuts. Later, Kehlani and two backup dancers break it down in a parking garage, surrounded by cars lighting up their moves.

G-Eazy said about collaborating with the singer, "It's easy for us to work together because we go way back, that's one of my closest homies. She has a great energy and this song is all about that." Kehlani echoed his sentiments about their long friendship. "Collaborating with G is always special because it's deeper than music, it's friendship," she said in a statement. Watch it - here.