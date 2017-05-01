Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video

Nickelback teamed with producer Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown) on the project as part of a new global record deal with BMG. "Feed The Machine" marks the follow-up to 2014's "No Fixed Address", which debuted on the US Billboard 200 at No. 4 while also opening at No. 1 on the US Top Rock Albums chart.

Nickelback will launch a North American tour in Noblesville, IN on June 23. Special guests on the trek including Shaman's Harvest on all shows, Daughtry on all of the US concerts plus appearances in Toronto, ON and Montreal, QC, and Cheap Trick on the fall western Canadian leg. Watch the new video here.