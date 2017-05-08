Dreamcar Release Interactive Video For 'Kill For Candy'

The song, which has '80s pop/new wave written all over its peppy rhythm, jagged guitars and slightly whiny (in that Duran Duran way) vocals, will be featured on the band's self-titled album, which comes out May 12.

On April 3, Dreamcar released the first version of the "Kill For Candy" video, which featured the band members getting together for rehearsal before a crazed girl grabs Havok and steals him away into the darkness. The original clip featured point-of-view shots from each of the band members. Now, with the interactive version of the video, fans can choose to watch the action that ensues through the eyes of whichever musicians they choose. Read more here.