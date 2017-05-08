Lydia Loveless Gives Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' A Makeover

"I realized it's a beautiful song, but as with a lot of pop songs, the production overrides the melody and … well, it's Justin Bieber," Loveless wrote to NPR in an email.

"I was walking through the park in some city on tour a while ago and listening to it and thinking about covering it at the show that night," Loveless explained. " And when I sat down to learn it, I just felt really moved singing it. I went into the studio with [guitarist] Todd [May], and he played this really pretty reverb part over it, and it was just simple and somber to me. People keep asking me what I hear in it. I guess there's nothing like a breakup to make you lean on a tight pop song." Listen to Loveless' cover and Bieber's original version here.