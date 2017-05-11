Liam Payne Previews Possible Migos Track In Short Video

The former One Direction star is already rumored to have collaborated with Migos, so could this be the track fans have been eagerly waiting for? While the 23-year-old star hasn't confirmed anything about the possible collaboration, Migos' frontman Quavo recently revealed some surprising news in an interview earlier this month.

"I just came from a video today. My boy Liam from One Direction. We just shot that. Crazy vid. Crazy visuals. Crazy team," Quavo revealed. "Cool guy, nice guy. It's goin' up. I wasn't even supposed to say that. It's gonna be a surprise though." Watch the clip and decide for yourself here.