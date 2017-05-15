AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Do Surprise Live Jam

The Bad Company frontman played a concert in Oxford, England at the New Theatre last night (May 14th) where he brought out Johnson and Plant to perform a cover of Barrett Strong's "Money (That's What I Want)" during the show's encore.

Rodgers shared a photo that captured during the jam following the show via Facebook with the caption "Surprise guests in Oxford...Brian Johnson and Robert Plant".

Johnson was forced to pull out of AC/DC's world tour after being advised by doctors that he faced permanent hearing loss if he continued on the trek. Some fan filmed footage from the Rodger, Johnson, Plant jam can been seen here.