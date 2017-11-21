|
AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young
.
(hennemusic) AC/DC singer Brian Johnson is paying tribute to his late bandmate Malcolm Young, after the guitarist's passing on November 18 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with dementia. "For 32 years we stood side by side on stage," wrote Johnson on his website. "I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young. I can't believe he's gone. We had such great times on the road. I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he. "I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Kara and Ross, and Angus, who will all be devastated ... as we all are. He has left a legacy that I don't think many can match." "He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that," continued the singer. "He was the man who created AC/DC because he said 'There was no Rock 'n' Roll' out there I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I'm going to miss him so much. I salute you, Malcolm Young." Johnson - who joined AC/DC in 1980 following the death of Bon Scott - last toured with Young on the band's 2008-2010 Black Ice World Tour. According to Angus, the trek saw Malcolm showing signs of memory loss, and he began to receive treatment for the issue. The guitarist retired from AC/DC in 2014 due to his declining health, before entering a full-time health care facility in Sydney. Young "passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside", noted the family in a statement. Read more here.
"For 32 years we stood side by side on stage," wrote Johnson on his website. "I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young. I can't believe he's gone. We had such great times on the road. I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he.
"I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Kara and Ross, and Angus, who will all be devastated ... as we all are. He has left a legacy that I don't think many can match."
"He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that," continued the singer. "He was the man who created AC/DC because he said 'There was no Rock 'n' Roll' out there I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I'm going to miss him so much. I salute you, Malcolm Young."
Johnson - who joined AC/DC in 1980 following the death of Bon Scott - last toured with Young on the band's 2008-2010 Black Ice World Tour. According to Angus, the trek saw Malcolm showing signs of memory loss, and he began to receive treatment for the issue.
The guitarist retired from AC/DC in 2014 due to his declining health, before entering a full-time health care facility in Sydney. Young "passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside", noted the family in a statement. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter
• AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young
• Video Of Stone Temple Pilots Featuring New Singer Released
• Guns N' Roses Returning To The Jungle For Tour Leg Finale
• Singled Out: Shatterproof's Definition Of Fine
• Marilyn Manson Shares Cover Of Charles Manson's 'Sick City'
• Butch Walker Gets Into The Christmas Spirit By Accident
• Paramore Release Zac Farro Directed 'Fake Happy' Video
• Black Country Communion Release 'Sway' Video
• Alt-Rock Radio Returns To New York City
• R.E.M. Share Footage From Only 'Automatic for the People' Concert
• AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64
• Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release
• Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'
• The Eagles Release 'Hotel California' Anniversary Reissue Promo Video
• Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video
• Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music
• Imagine Dragons And Khalid Mash Up 'Thunder' and 'Young Dumb & Broke'
• Rihanna Features On Three 'Vogue Paris' Covers
• Blake Shelton Pays Tribute To Country Legend Mel Tillis
• Pink And Kelly Clarkson Open AMAs with R.E.M.'s 'Everybody Hurts'
• Chris Stapleton Streams New Song 'Tryin' to Untangle My Mind'
• Black Eyed Peas Releasing First-Ever Augmented Reality App
• Bebe Rexha Performs With Florida Georgia Line
• Flo Rida Debuts New Song 'Hola' Featuring Maluma
• Justin Bieber Plays Imaginary Boyfriend in T-Mobile Ad
• Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Vans Warped Tour Roots
• Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85
• Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing
• Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.