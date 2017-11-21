AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young

"For 32 years we stood side by side on stage," wrote Johnson on his website. "I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young. I can't believe he's gone. We had such great times on the road. I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he.

"I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Kara and Ross, and Angus, who will all be devastated ... as we all are. He has left a legacy that I don't think many can match."

"He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that," continued the singer. "He was the man who created AC/DC because he said 'There was no Rock 'n' Roll' out there I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I'm going to miss him so much. I salute you, Malcolm Young."

Johnson - who joined AC/DC in 1980 following the death of Bon Scott - last toured with Young on the band's 2008-2010 Black Ice World Tour. According to Angus, the trek saw Malcolm showing signs of memory loss, and he began to receive treatment for the issue.

The guitarist retired from AC/DC in 2014 due to his declining health, before entering a full-time health care facility in Sydney. Young "passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside", noted the family in a statement. Read more here.