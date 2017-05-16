Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Releases New Video

The guitarist had the following to say about the track, "I did the guitars when I did the Abominator record. We did two albums at once, actually. We were going to do a double album but there was so much material we just cut the motherf***er in half.

"We were actually done with all the recording during February of 2016, and we were just having a real problem getting the mix right. We mixed for 14 f***ing months...I'm out of my mind, man. It's got to be perfect. It's your product and you have to make it perfect, 'cause it's forever. It's got to be great. When my favorite artist makes a record and I don't like it, I'm pissed, y'know? I don't want anyone to feel that way about us."

Watch the Brian Box directed video here.