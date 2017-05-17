Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paramore Announce North American Fall Tour
05-17-2017
.
Paramore

Paramore will be keeping busy on the road this year in support of their brand new album "After Laughter". The group has announced a new North American fall tour.

The Tour Two is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Jacksonville, FL at the Moran Theater and will wrap up on October 17th in Nashville, TN at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

Fans can also catch the band on television beginning with a performance on Jimmy Kimmels Live's outdoor stage tonight (May 17th), followed by appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden next Wednesday, May 24th, and a performance on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, August 25th. See the new tour dates

Paramore's North American Tour Two Dates:
09/06 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater+
09/08 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater+
09/09 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+
09/11 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
09/13 Washington, D.C. MGM National Harbor Theater
09/15 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre
09/16-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest *
09/19 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre
09/21 Denver, CO BellCo Theatre
09/22 Orem, UT Utah Valley University Events Center
09/24 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre
09/26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater
09/27 Phoenix, AZ Comercia Theatre
09/29 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
09/30 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/02 Atlanta, GA The Fox Theater
10/04 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
10/07 Boston, MA Boston Opera House
10/10 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/12 Montreal, QC St. Denis Theatre
10/13 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
10/15 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
10/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

advertisement

Paramore Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paramore T-shirts and Posters

More Paramore News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paramore Announce North American Fall Tour

Paramore Announce Next Parahoy! Festival At Sea

Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'

Paramore Release 'Told You So' Video and Announce TV Appearance

Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Fans 'Hard Times' Covers

Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future

Paramore Announce New Album and Release 'Hard Times' Video

Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reacts To 'Jeopardy' Clue

Paramore Stars Do Surprise Radiohead Cover


More Stories for Paramore

Paramore Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement- Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'- Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports- more

Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed- Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online- Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Do Surprise Live Jam- Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel- Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumor Sinks Amid Festival News- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot- Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour- Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch- more

Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke- Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged- Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards- more

Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'- Barry Manilow Postpones Concert For Medical Reasons- Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'

Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports

Slash Rarity On New Michael Monroe Compilation

Mushroomhead's Tour Bus Involved In Crash

Paramore Announce North American Fall Tour

Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor Explains 'Hyrograd'

U2 Perform 'Red Hill Mining Town' Live For The First Time

Sikth Release 'Golden Cufflinks' Music Video

Metallica Rock New Single On Late Night TV

Ron Bumblefoot Thal Inks Deal With Megadeth Star's Label

Paul McCartney Previews His 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Cameo

Grateful Dead's 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary Trailer Released

Royal Blood Release 'Hook, Line & Sinker' Video

Motley Crue Expanding Girls Girls Girls For 30th Anniversary

The xx Add Fall Leg To U.S. Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot

Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour

Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch

Travis Scott Reveals 3 New Tracks In Wake Of Arrest

Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'

Blac Youngsta Surrenders In Young Dolph Shootout Investigation

Straight No Chaser Announce New EP and Tour

Jay Sean Takes On Social Media Addiction In New Video

Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke

Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged

Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards

Katy Perry Announce Witness Album and North American Tour

L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records Amid Harassment Allegations

Lady Antebellum Release 'You Look Good' Video

Lil Yachty Announces North American Tour

Bastille Add U.S. Fall Leg To Wild, Wild World Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.