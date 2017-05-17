Paramore Announce North American Fall Tour

The Tour Two is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Jacksonville, FL at the Moran Theater and will wrap up on October 17th in Nashville, TN at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

Fans can also catch the band on television beginning with a performance on Jimmy Kimmels Live's outdoor stage tonight (May 17th), followed by appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden next Wednesday, May 24th, and a performance on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, August 25th. See the new tour dates

Paramore's North American Tour Two Dates:

09/06 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater+

09/08 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater+

09/09 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+

09/11 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

09/13 Washington, D.C. MGM National Harbor Theater

09/15 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre

09/16-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest *

09/19 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

09/21 Denver, CO BellCo Theatre

09/22 Orem, UT Utah Valley University Events Center

09/24 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

09/26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater

09/27 Phoenix, AZ Comercia Theatre

09/29 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

09/30 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/02 Atlanta, GA The Fox Theater

10/04 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/07 Boston, MA Boston Opera House

10/10 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/12 Montreal, QC St. Denis Theatre

10/13 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

10/15 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

10/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium