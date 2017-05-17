Royal Blood Release 'Hook, Line & Sinker' Video

Directed by Ben Lowe, the track follows the lead single, "Lights Out", as the second preview of the project, which was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety.

Due June 16, the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher will support the album with a North American tour that will begin in Boston, MA on June 2.

Royal Blood are currently playing a series of warm-up and promotional shows, and recently delivered the live debut of some of the record during an April 27 performance at London's Collins' Music Hall as seen in the official 360-degree video from the event. Watch the video here.