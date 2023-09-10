Royal Blood Score Fourth UK Number One Album With Back To The Water Below

(hennemusic) Royal Blood has scored its fourth consecutive UK chart topper with its latest release, "Back To The Water Below."

The Official Charts Company reports the project by the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher extends a flawless run of number ones on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 with their fourth studio album, following the success of eponymous debut "Royal Blood" (2014), "How Did We Get So Dark?" (2017) and "Typhoons" (2021).

"Back To The Water Below" also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart as the most-purchased LP of the last seven days in the UK's independent record shops; physical sales account for over 85% of the album's opening week total.

Originally launched with the lead single, "Mountains At Midnight", Royal Blood recorded the set at their home studio in Brighton.

Fresh off the completion of a UK tour in support of the record, the group will launch a North American run at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 16.

See what the band had to say about fan support and stream the "Mountains At Midnight" video here.

