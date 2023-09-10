Royal Blood Score Fourth UK Number One Album With Back To The Water Below

(hennemusic) Royal Blood has scored its fourth consecutive UK chart topper with its latest release, "Back To The Water Below."
The Official Charts Company reports the project by the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher extends a flawless run of number ones on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 with their fourth studio album, following the success of eponymous debut "Royal Blood" (2014), "How Did We Get So Dark?" (2017) and "Typhoons" (2021).
"Back To The Water Below" also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart as the most-purchased LP of the last seven days in the UK's independent record shops; physical sales account for over 85% of the album's opening week total.
Originally launched with the lead single, "Mountains At Midnight", Royal Blood recorded the set at their home studio in Brighton.
Fresh off the completion of a UK tour in support of the record, the group will launch a North American run at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 16.
See what the band had to say about fan support and stream the "Mountains At Midnight" video here.
Royal Blood Stream New Album 'Back To The Water Below'
Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video
Royal Blood Rock Glastonbury Festival
Royal Blood Perform Mountains At Midnight on BBC's Later With Jools Holland
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip- Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled- Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show- more
Van Halen Stream 'It’s About Time' from The Collection II Box Set- Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper- more
Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled
Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show Due To Illness
Royal Blood Score Fourth UK Number One Album With Back To The Water Below
Metallica Share Performance Of Dirty Window M72 Tour Debut
Keane Celebrating 'Hopes And Fears' 20th Anniversary With Tour and Reissue
Grayscale Return With 'Not Afraid To Die' Video
Downes Braide Association Share 'Look What You Do' Video As Album Arrives