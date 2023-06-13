Royal Blood Perform Mountains At Midnight on BBC's Later With Jools Holland

Video still

(hennemusic) Royal Blood rocked their new single, "Mountains At Midnight", on a recent episode of the BBC Two series "Later...with Jools Holland", and the program is sharing video of the performance.

Bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher delivered the track from their newly-announced forthcoming album, "Back To The Water Below."

"Brighton's rock duo Royal Blood blew us away," shared the program on social media. The group recently launched a summer series of live dates across Europe and the UK in support of the album, which they recorded at their home studio and will be released on September 8.

The project marks the follow-up to 2021's "Typhoons", which delivered Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1.

Stream video of the "Mountains At Midnight" BBC Two performance here.

